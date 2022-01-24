Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $434,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,959 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

