Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Market Cap Reaches $540,517.86

Digital Fitness (CURRENCY:DEFIT) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $540,517.86 and $8,652.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00049225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.41 or 0.06624747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00056275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,407.91 or 0.99897367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 24,430,265 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

