YUSRA 1-Day Volume Tops $53,797.00 (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YUSRA has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. YUSRA has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $53,797.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00049225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.41 or 0.06624747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00056275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,407.91 or 0.99897367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006482 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

