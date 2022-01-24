Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin CZ has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin CZ has a total market capitalization of $32,807.93 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Coin Profile

Bitcoin CZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,875,557 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official message board is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . The official website for Bitcoin CZ is www.bitcoincz.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

