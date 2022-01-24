Analysts Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $850.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post sales of $850.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $734.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $966.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $212.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 301.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on HGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 730,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 2.14.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

