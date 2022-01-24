First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 55.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FEI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.48. 396,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,852. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

