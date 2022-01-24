First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 55.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
FEI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.48. 396,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,852. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.38.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
