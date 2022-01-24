AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report sales of $174.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the highest is $269.14 million. AnaptysBio posted sales of $60.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 190.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $166.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $331.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $46.52 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $92.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,586 shares of company stock worth $3,642,855. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. 361,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,407. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.91 million, a PE ratio of 109.79 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

