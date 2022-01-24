UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.90 Million

Brokerages predict that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) will announce $38.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for UserTesting’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.98 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year sales of $143.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.71 million to $143.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $190.36 million, with estimates ranging from $188.39 million to $191.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UserTesting.

USER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UserTesting presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

USER stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 486,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,132. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

