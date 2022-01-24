WAX Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $524.57 million and approximately $56.52 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00066671 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,841,532,428 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,283,751 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

