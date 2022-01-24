$0.24 EPS Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Core & Main stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.07. 2,372,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

