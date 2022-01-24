Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cricut.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter.

CRCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

In related news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 11,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $314,741.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,346,259 shares of company stock valued at $32,039,958 and have sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $47,612,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $45,576,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $33,291,000. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.08. 778,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,274. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cricut (CRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.