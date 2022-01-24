Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) to post $133.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.60 million and the lowest is $131.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year sales of $491.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.80 million to $493.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $681.12 million, with estimates ranging from $667.20 million to $694.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million.

BROS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of BROS traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

