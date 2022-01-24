Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $214.75

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $214.75 and last traded at $227.36, with a volume of 1630775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.32.

The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 83.18, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.88.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total value of $740,361.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after purchasing an additional 695,661 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $210,874,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 64.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,845,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

