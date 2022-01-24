Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.38.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.87. The stock had a trading volume of 589,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,010,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.98. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 433,940 shares of company stock worth $144,150,781. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

