Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,359,768. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $197.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average is $78.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.