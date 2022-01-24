Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.33 Million

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be bought for about $300.95 or 0.00815775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00048924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.32 or 0.06636620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00056347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,940.08 or 1.00132996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 32,769 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using US dollars.

