Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.71 Million

Analysts expect that Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) will post $38.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.84 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year sales of $141.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.04 million to $142.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $179.97 million, with estimates ranging from $176.76 million to $183.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expensify.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXFY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expensify stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.33% of Expensify at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.34. 482,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,680. Expensify has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $51.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expensify (EXFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.