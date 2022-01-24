POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow POINT Biopharma Global.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19).
PNT traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $18.08.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.
