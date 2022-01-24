POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow POINT Biopharma Global.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

PNT traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.