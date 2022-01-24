Fear NFTs (FEAR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00048924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.32 or 0.06636620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00056347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,940.08 or 1.00132996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006454 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.