Contrasting Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) & Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -6.65% -19.84% -10.82% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision Optics and Tivic Health Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million 3.86 -$100,000.00 ($0.05) -49.19 Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 24.13 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

