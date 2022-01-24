Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.48 and last traded at $60.47. Approximately 7,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 141,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

