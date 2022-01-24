Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $21.12

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.12, but opened at $19.76. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 617 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.14.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

