PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $55.56

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.56 and last traded at $55.56, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,305.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85,503 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 47,810 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,283,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $886,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

