FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Down to $9.15

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $8.44. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 86,804 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on FREY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.10.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

