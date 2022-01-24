Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Get Affimed alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AFMD. Truist Financial started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of Affimed stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $401.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.52. Affimed has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $1,042,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 447,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 283,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 93,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Affimed by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.