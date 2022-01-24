Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.57. Virtu Financial posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,178 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,324,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 549,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,794,000 after acquiring an additional 442,600 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth $10,437,000.

Shares of VIRT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 61,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,807. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of -0.37. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

