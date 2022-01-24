Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 6.3% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,393,000 after buying an additional 157,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 645.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.94. 104,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,014,877. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

