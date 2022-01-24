Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Billion Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,198,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 495.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Amgen by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 104,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.77 and its 200-day moving average is $220.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

