ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Trading Down 14.1%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) shares dropped 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 45,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 648,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. Analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $332,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,377,949 shares of company stock valued at $46,914,172 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 16.9% during the third quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

