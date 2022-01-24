Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price Up 6%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.74 and last traded at $45.74. Approximately 69,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,079,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 623.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

