Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.45

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 86809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98.

In other news, insider Elly Keinan bought 29,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $500,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $996,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 102,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,876 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,444,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,696,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,722,000.

Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.