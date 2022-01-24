Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.45

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 86809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,444,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,696,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,722,000.
Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)
Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.
