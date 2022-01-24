Brokerages Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Enova International posted earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE ENVA traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.71. 24,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34. Enova International has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,441. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Enova International by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

