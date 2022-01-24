SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.72

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 30310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

