ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Trading Up 3.8%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)’s stock price was up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $40.53. Approximately 1,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 42,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

ATNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get ATN International alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a market cap of $643.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -56.20%.

In other ATN International news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ATN International during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ATN International by 91,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.