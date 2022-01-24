CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.91

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 3035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMAX. UBS Group began coverage on CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Get CareMax alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,973,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.