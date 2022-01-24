-$0.38 EPS Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. Carpenter Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

