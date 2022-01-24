Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

Shares of JPM traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.16. 631,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,354,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.