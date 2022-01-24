Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.0% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,515.33 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,797.28 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,868.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,807.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

