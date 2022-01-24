Fractal One Day Trading Volume Tops $132,315.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.0891 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $132,315.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.82 or 0.06629400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,752.16 or 0.98808699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

