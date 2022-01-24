Fractal 24 Hour Volume Hits $132,315.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.0891 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $132,315.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.82 or 0.06629400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,752.16 or 0.98808699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006415 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

