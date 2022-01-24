Phoenixcoin (PXC) Hits Market Cap of $860,324.07

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $860,324.07 and approximately $53.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00099251 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,925.07 or 0.99273580 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00245394 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00015109 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.03 or 0.00336152 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00150522 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001591 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,666,418 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

