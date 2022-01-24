Head-To-Head Comparison: Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) versus Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision Optics and Tivic Health Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million 3.86 -$100,000.00 ($0.05) -49.19 Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 24.13 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -6.65% -19.84% -10.82% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Precision Optics and Tivic Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

