Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.27. Wheaton Precious Metals also reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.22. 281,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,302. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,186,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,056,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,423,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

