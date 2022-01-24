Analysts Expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is ($0.49). Brookfield Renewable Partners posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $32.67. 51,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

