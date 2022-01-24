Analysts Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

MKC traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $94.17. The stock had a trading volume of 92,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,043. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

