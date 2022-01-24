Zacks: Brokerages Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.14. PayPal reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.08.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,480,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $7.51 on Wednesday, reaching $156.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,073,438. PayPal has a 1-year low of $158.50 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $183.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

