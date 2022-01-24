Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $522.46 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post sales of $522.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $512.80 million and the highest is $537.80 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $464.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 953,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,721,000 after purchasing an additional 531,954 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,162. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

