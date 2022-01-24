Chonk Price Down 26% Over Last Week (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for about $11.68 or 0.00031398 BTC on popular exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $455,466.13 and $1,182.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

