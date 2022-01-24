Analysts Anticipate Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) will announce $11.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $11.70 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $43.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.68 million to $43.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $62.82 million, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $66.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GAMB. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,928. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

