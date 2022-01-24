$153.93 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post sales of $153.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $158.92 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $130.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $537.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.80 million to $541.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $752.08 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $778.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3,737.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 127,924 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.39. 15,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,940. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

